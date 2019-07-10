Paducah PD models new bomb suit

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department modeled a new bomb suit on Wednesday, July 10.
They showed the new suits off for the executive director of the Kentucky Department of Homeland Security, which provided more than $117,000 in grant money to pay for them.
The police department bought the suits, accessories and new body armor for four members of the bomb squad at a total of $114,440.93. They said the remaining $3,100 was returned to the DHS.
The new equipment replaced the team’s expired body armor and bomb suits.
Executive Director John Holiday talked with members of the bomb squad and shared other funding opportunities through the DHS with them. He learned they cover 13 counties in western Kentucky.
