Officer suicide prevention bill introduced by Sen. Hawley passes House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The House of Representative has passed a bipartisan bill introduced by senators Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)
The Supporting and Treating Officers in Crisis Act restores grant funding for law enforcement support services and allows grant recipients to use funds to establish suicide-prevention programs and mental health services for law enforcement officers.
The bill had already passed the Senate unanimously in May.
“I’m thrilled that Congress passed my bipartisan legislation to support our men and women in law enforcement," said Sen. Hawley. "These heroes show up every day to protect and serve our communities, so it’s important that we show up for them.”
“Members of law enforcement routinely encounter danger and tragedy on the job," Sen. Whitehouse. "Our bipartisan STOIC Act is now well on its way to becoming law and helping police officers deal strongly with what they must bear to keep their communities safe.”
This bill has also been endorsed by a number of advocacy groups including American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, National Sheriffs’ Association, Major County Sheriffs of American, National Association of Police Organizations, National Fraternal Order of Police, Sergeants Benevolent Association of the New York City Police Department, National District Attorneys Association and International Association of Chiefs of Police.
