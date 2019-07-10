Medical marijuana in schools concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR/CBS) - School leaders are discussing ways Missouri’s medical marijuana law could impact your child’s classroom.
They say both students and teachers who have prescriptions will have to use the substance off school property.
School districts in Springfield, Mo. are planning to stay ahead of the game.
“In that specific situation, the parent would have to take the student out of school, do what they need to do, and then bring them back to school,” Chris Felmlee, superintendent at the Southern Boone School District, said.
He said medical marijuana will not be allowed onto school campuses in Missouri.
“There’s a reason why that doctor is prescribing it,” Felmlee said. “There’s a medical need, a situation. And so, you want to be sympathetic to that, you want to help in those situations. But because of the federal laws and because of all the regulations related to that, honestly we can’t have it on the campus.”
However, Felmlee said some school leaders are concerned students will still bring marijuana on campus despite laws and regulations.
“There’s a lot to be naive about. How they hide it, whether it’s in hoodies or bracelets,” he said.
Felmlee said the vaping sensation could make it easier for students to smuggle in liquid forms of marijuana.
“Vaping is becoming such a pre-dominant concern, understanding the direction that that’s going,” he said.
Missouri State Highway Patrol retiree Edward Moses presented research conducted on the effects marijuana can have on the adolescent brain.
“Within a matter of two to four years, you see significant impairment in the brain,” Moses said. “New Zealand’s research showed up to eight IQ point reductions, that’s taking someone out of the middle band of intelligence to the lower band.”
A risk, Moses said is higher among young adults.
Districts that drug test employees and students will not punish someone who tests positive for marijuana, as long as they can prove they have a prescription from a physician to use the substance.
