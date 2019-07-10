Marion, Ill. man sentenced to 4 years on burglary charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Marion, Illinois man has been sentenced on burglary charges in Williamson County, Ill. on July 8.
According to the State’s Attorney’s Office, Duncan Jornlin, 23, entered a guilty plea to burglary charges related to a March 27, 2019 burglary.
Surveillance video showed Jornlin entering a home and several items were missing. Later than day, Jornlin was found at a local pawn shop attempting to sell the stolen items. Jornlin was arrested and charged with burglary the following day.
Jornlin was sentenced to four years with the Illinois Department of Corrections. Jornlin has a criminal history including a prior conviction for theft.
