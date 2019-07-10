Garden hose danger in summer heat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On hot days, it’s not just your body temperature you need to worry about.
Firefighters warn water inside your garden hose could heat up to more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and that could cause serious injuries.
“It’s hot out here," said Shirley Robinson, outside playing with her son.
Heartland News reporter, Isabelle Hanson, did an experiment to find out just how hot the water could get. She filled two hoses at 10:30 a.m. The water stayed inside, baking in the sun until 5:00 p.m.
“It’s been reported the water can get up to 140 degrees,” said City of Cape Girardeau Fire Marshal, Brian Shaffer. “At 150 degrees water can scald your skin in about one second. And we want to remember children’s skin is thinner than adults so their burn will be much more severe.”
That’s a scary thought for moms like Shirley Robinson.
“Oh my god. I would be so hurt. But I’d test it first before I put it to him anyways," said Robinson.
So how hot did the water get? The thermometer measured 103 degrees for the water from the black hose and 97 for the water out of the white hose.
“Definitely gonna give you a first-degree burn which is what you see with a regular sunburn or you could get a second-degree burn, which is blisters on your skin,” said Shaffer.
On really hot days, he recommends draining your hoses and putting them away, or spray the water for at least two minutes before using it.
“A mother would do it anyway. She’s gonna test it. Anything before she let her child do it anyway," said Robinson.
