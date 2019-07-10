First Alert: Heat Advisory in effect later this morning

(KFVS) - A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. today.
Lisa Michaels says right away, we will feel more humidity that we have in a while this morning.
Dew points will be in the mid 70s and as soon as the sun rises, temperatures will warm quickly and be in the mid 90s by the afternoon.
Heat index values will be between 100 and 105 degrees with isolated areas warmer than that.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and early evening hours. These can have very heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.
Storms should stay below severe limits, but there is a chance that an isolated storm could become strong.
A cold front will move through as we head into tomorrow bringing drier air which will feel great considering we have been very humid.
Dry and sunny weather will finish off the end of this week and into the weekend.
We will be watching a tropical disturbance in the Gulf which could bring rain back to the Heartland next week.
