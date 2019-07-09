Evening storms weakening, heat builds tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are watching a few isolated thunderstorms on radar, but these are few and far between. These storms are beginning to weaken, and this trend looks to continue. Temperatures this evening will be very warm and muggy. Lows by morning will only drop into the middle 70s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot. There will be a few scattered storms during the afternoon. A few storms could produce gusty winds. Highs will reach the middle 90s with heat index values between 103 and 108.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.