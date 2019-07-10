Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing Ellington, Mo. man

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Ellington Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Richard Dorey, 78, of Ellington, Mo. when missing from the Brent B Tinnin Manor facility on July 9 at 5:00 p.m.
Dorey is described as five feet seven inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a red shirt, blue jeans with black suspenders and black shoes. He also has a scar on his chin and right arm.
Dorey had dementia and hypoglycemia.
Dorey left the manor on foot towards highway 21 and is possibly headed to Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Anyone with information to Dorey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ellington Police Department at 573-648-2491 or dial 911 for the nearest law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.