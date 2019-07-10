Dorena-Hickman Ferry to operate on usual summer schedule

HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - After changing the operating schedule to just a few days a week, officials expect the Dorena-Hickman Ferry to reopen on the regular summer schedule at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10.
The ferry’s schedule had been impacted by flooding along the Mississippi River since mid-January according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry normally has to halt operation when the river rises to around 44 ft. on the Cairo gauge. Officials said at this point floodwaters cover the top of the Kentucky Landing at Hickman.
Captain Jeremy Newsom said based on river levels on Tuesday, July 9 the ferry will be able to resume operation on Wednesday morning.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
