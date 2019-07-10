Confederate Railroad to play in Marion, Ill. after being dropped from Du Quoin fair lineup

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The band Confederate Railroad will play at the Black Diamond Harley-Davidson dealership in Marion, Illinois.
The country rock-southern rock band was recently dropped from the 2019 Du Quoin State Fair grandstand lineup.
Fans can come out to see the band on Thursday, September 5 at 2400 Williamson County Drive in Marion according to dealership owners.
“We have hosted many bands over the years and this was one that southern Illinois seemed to really want and we were able to get them to play here.” Said Shad Zimbro, Co-owner Black Diamond Harley-Davidson.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9 a.m. General admission tickets for this all ages show will be priced at $20 plus fees.
“The band and I are excited to be playing at Black Diamond HD and meeting all our fans in Southern IL soon. The fans made this possible, and we are beyond grateful to share our love of music with them Sept 5th. ” Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad said.
For more information call (618)997-4577.
