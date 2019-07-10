4 candidates interviewing for Cape Girardeau fire chief position

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Four candidates are interviewing to fill the fire chief position in Cape Girardeau.
The four candidates are Travis Hollis from Rogers, Arkansas; Hal Bumgarner from Chanute, Kansas; Todd Farley from Lansing, Kansas; and John Bailot from Lewis Center, Ohio.
Back in December 2018, Rick Ennis was released from his duties as fire chief. He was already set to retire on January 1, 2019.
According to Cape Girardeau City Manager Scott Meyer, their office received a complaint involving Ennis. Meyer said they looked into the complaint and found it to be valid.
Ennis was released from his position due to a violation of city policy.
