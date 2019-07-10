2 men accused of shooting at each other in Harrisburg, Ill.

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection to shots fired in Harrisburg.
Christopher T. Ward, 36, of Harrisburg, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm without the requisite FOID card.
Keiwan A. Taylor, 29, of Harrisburg, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without the requisite FOID card.
According to the Harrisburg Police Department, at around 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 1000 block of Dorris Street. According to the calls, two men were seen shooting in front of a home.
When officers arrived on scene, they talked to one of the suspects, identified as Ward. He was then taken into custody.
Police say witnesses told them Ward and another man, identified as Taylor, were both seen shooting guns at each other.
They later found Taylor at a home on North Jackson St. and he was taken into custody.
The Saline County Sheriff’s Department, Eldorado Police Department and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services helped at the scene.
