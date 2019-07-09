What you need to know July 9

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 9.
Be prepared for another very warm and humid day ahead.
Lisa Michaels says high temps are reaching the low 90s for most with heat index values in the upper 90s to low triple digits by the afternoon.
This morning will be mostly sunny with increasing cloud cover in southeast Missouri heading into the afternoon.
Our western counties have the best chances of seeing isolated showers and storms today. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the main impacts.
We’ll have higher scattered thunderstorm chances across the entire Heartland increase heading into Wednesday.
Most of these should stay below severe limits, but there still is a chance for a strong/severe storm to form. The hottest day be on Wednesday with heat index values 100 degrees and above across the entire Heartland.
We will have drier air move in on Thursday and Friday.
- Park Rangers at Lake Barkley spotted a special herd of deer.
- In East Cape Girardeau, the Illinois National Guard has been hard at work protecting the community from rising waters.
- With the Heartland settled on an active fault line, are you worried about earthquakes happening here?
- One northbound lane of I-57 are closed near Marion, Illinois after a crash on Monday, July 8.
You could be the new owner of the “Gone with the Wind” mansion.
The desire to have a selfie as a souvenir from running with the bulls in Spain turned into a near-death experience.
