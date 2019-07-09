Water line leaking at Southeast Missouri State University’s Art Building

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Art Building at Southeast Missouri State University is dealing with a leaking water line.
According to university officials, the leak developed during the weekend of June 29 through 30 but was discovered on June 30.
School officials said the leak caused water to collect in an elevator shaft and along the floorboards on the first floor of the Art Building.
Water was pumped from that elevator shaft, according to school officials.
There are no signs of permanent damage to the elevator, although it remains offline until final certification is received from the elevator maintenance company Otis.
University officials said 4 feet of drywall above the floor was removed from the area where the water pooled in the first floor corridor.
Two offices had carpet removed and fans are being used to dry the corridor.
School officials said lounge furniture and books were also damaged by water.
The University is taking long-term decisions into consideration about use of the space.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.