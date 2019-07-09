Ward Chrysler and Ward Chevrolet asking to help fill several vehicles with supplies to help flood victims

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Ward Chrysler in Carbondale and Ward Chevrolet in Metropolis are asking in packing several vehicles with some much needed supplies for flood victims and volunteers.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors is a program design to help people locally and will take place at 1412 W. Main Street in Carbondale, Ill. and 1551 E. 5th Street in Metropolis, Ill. from July 11 until July 19. The supplies will be delivered on July 20.
Everyone who donates can enter a drawing for a free tank of gas.
They hope to fill Dodge Grand Caravans, Dodge Journeys, Chevy Traverse and Chevy Equinox with supplies.
The businesses are open at both locations: 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. 5 p.m.
