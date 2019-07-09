VIDEO: Animation traces path of watershed to mouth of Mississippi River

(KFVS) - NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio released an animation that shows the Mississippi Watershed.
The visualizations by Horace Mitchell were released on September 12, 2016 according to NASA officials.
Experts found that using U.S. Geological Survey EROS Center data of the drainage basin they could trace the path of water from every point of the basin to the mouth of the Mississippi River in the Gulf of Mexico.
NASA said the watershed is North America’s largest drainage basin at 3.2 million square kilometers in area.
Three animations were released created. The Blue Marble data is courtesy of Reto Stockli (NASA/GSFC).
They each start with the points farthest from the mouth of the river and reveal the streams and rivers as a progression toward the Gulf until all the major rivers are revealed according to NASA.
In the animation below, both the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers are colored a darker blue.
The first point revealed in the west of the country is at Brower’s Spring at the headwaters of the Missouri. This is near the Montana-Idaho border.
This is the longest streamline in the Mississippi watershed, NASA officials said.
Creators noted that the animation does not show the actual speed of the rivers’ water flow.
See all three animations HERE.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.