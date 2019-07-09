A Southern Illinois orchard works to move forward after floods

Alto Pass, IL. (KFVS) - Despite the excessive rain, flooding, and road closures, Rendleman Orchards is finding innovative and creative ways to attract customers.
The orchard sits in Alto Pass, IL and is one of the few places drying up in the Heartland.
Rendleman Orchards Vice President Michelle Sirles said they are directly feeling the impact of the flooding. “These plants just couldn’t take the amount of water we had.”
The Sirles decided to re-plant the sixty percent of the vegetable field; there’s no crop insurance for vegetables. “On a typical year, we would have been harvesting this field June 1, here we are second week in July, just replanting.”
Their Retail Pop-Up in Cape Girardeau is also suffering. They are property renters that can’t get the product over on the weekends due to the road closures.
With all the flooding, the owners are trying new ways to invite more customers from other areas out to the farm. “You just have to get up and work harder and figure out how you’re going to make this a better year than how it started out," Sirles said.
For “Agri-tainment”, they have a new petting goat station, chicken coup, mural, and even a U-pick Zinnia garden. “It’s just what farmers have to do now. You have to diversify and work harder and smarter, and figure out how you’re going to roll with some of these punches with mother nature,” Sirles said.
Moving forward, Sirles is very optimistic about the months left for the warm season. "The last week, the heat and the sunshine has been a real boost to farmers morale, and we are just hoping to start seeing those flood waters recede. We are hoping to start seeing these roads open and bridges open and soon as that happens, I think you’ll see a really positive change and outlook and just our perspective.”
Last Wednesday, The USDA’s Farm Services Agency recommended all 102 Illinois counties be declared an agriculture disaster.
