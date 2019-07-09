Repairs to Cape Girardeau bridge on track despite flooding, extra traffic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When flooding closes roads and bridges in the Heartland it bottlenecks interstate traffic to certain options including the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau that is still under construction.
Right now only local traffic is allowed across the Cape bridge which is a dramatic reduction from the thousands of vehicles that were crossing it when the Chester bridge was closed earlier this summer.
When you drive on the Cape bridge you can physically hear and feel the bump where the bridge meets the road on the Missouri side.
Missouri Department of Transportation engineer Brian Okenfuss says crews are repairing that bump which was caused by weather expanded and breaking up the concrete underneath.
Okenfuss says extra vehicle traffic during busier times is one factor that adds more pressure to the problem area.
“Without us going in and repairing this problem would’ve only continued to get worse," Okenfuss said. "The bump would’ve gotten worse at some point it would’ve been a danger to traffic driving across the bump. Certainly, it could damage vehicles and things like that if left unrepaired.”
Although the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is not an open detour route because of flooding in Southern Illinois, Okenfuss says the repairs will strengthen the bridge and make it more reliable during future floods.
“With the flooding that is going on in Illinois we’ve heard all these stories about people needing to drive around to get work from home," Okenfuss said. "That really just highlights the value and the importance of this bridge and it explains why replacing this expansion joint is critical so we don’t have problems later on down the road.”
Crews are replacing the Westbound lanes of the Cape bridge first, and Okenfuss says the slower traffic now could make for a faster transition to working on the Eastbound lanes.
“When we move traffic to the other lanes, we move all of our equipment there will be some delays at that time,” Okenfuss said. “So if there is a scenario where there is less traffic, there will be less delays for that traffic and it certainly makes it easier on our crews who are trying to get their job done.”
Okenfuss expects the lane switch to happen in early August and for the entire bridge repair project to wrap up by October 1st.
