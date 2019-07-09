New Madrid starting to clean up mess Mississippi River left behind

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - As Mississippi River levels go down, the city of New Madrid’s gearing up to clean the mess the water left behind.
Richard McGill is the city administrator in New Madrid and said he’s excited about the Mississippi River going down. When it does, they can start repairing the sinkholes and sewer lines.
"Once the water goes down, we can look at our streets, and what's beneath the streets where we can't visibly see it," McGill said.
“We dug down ten feet, and the seep water would get in quicker than we can get somebody in safely to fix the situation," he said.
The damage estimate so far is about $400,000.
Mayor Richard Bodi said the bill may go up once they take a closer look underground.
"We're going to have a Sonar system come in and it actually GPS plots any voids that would be under the roads," Bodi said.
Resident Anita Daniels said she's been patient with city crews because she knows their job hasn't been easy.
"It's hard for them to fix the sinkholes and get it going with the water being so high because it keeps causing more sinkholes," Daniels said.
Meantime, McGill said they may be in for more work than they bargained for.
“What I’m worried about is some of the problems that we don’t know about,” McGill said.
McGill said they are hoping to open their boat ramp soon.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.