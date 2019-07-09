The National Guard continues to fight seep water as the river levels drop

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - While the river levels are going down, seep water is still a concern in flood-prone areas.
In East Cape Girardeau, the Illinois National Guard has been hard at work protecting the community from rising waters.
Brigadier General Richard Neely made his second visit to the area to make sure troops are getting everything they need to continue their work and appreciates the support from the local community.
“We really appreciate all the support, I know they appreciate the guardsmen, I’ve heard from all of them, the Mayor," said Brigadier General Neely. "We appreciate their support, it really boosts our guardsmen’s morale when people come out and say ‘thank you for what you’re doing’, and pat them on the back for the hard work.”
Brigadier General Neely says the Guard is committed to staying in the floodfight until the end.
