Most humid day of the week expected Wednesday

Scattered storms will die off as we get deeper into the evening hours. It will be warm and muggy tonight as lows only drop into the 70s. Very hot and humid weather expected Wednesday. Feels like numbers will range from 100 to 108 across the Heartland. Scattered storms are expected through the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms could be strong to severe as they push into our northern counties in the evening. Overall the risk of severe weather is low. Behind the cold front, the air won’t be quite as humid, but it will still be hot for the last days of the workweek into the weekend.