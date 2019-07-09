Mo. Governor Parson signs ‘Lyndon’s Law’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 499 into law on Tuesday, July 9.
Also known as “Lyndon’s Law,” the bill authorized the Missouri Department of Revenue to revoke the driver’s license of anyone who hits a highway or utility worker in a work zone or an emergency responder in an emergency zone.
Lyndon Ebker was a 30-year employee of MoDOT when he was hit and killed in a Franklin County work zone by an inattentive driver in 2016.
“On behalf of the MoDOT men and women who put their lives on the line every day to design, build, operate and maintain Missouri roads and bridges, I’d like to thank the Missouri General Assembly for passing House Bill 499 and Gov. Parson for signing it into law,” said Michael Pace, chair of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.
This legislative proposal was a priority for MoDOT and the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, he explained.
