Mo. Gov. Mike Parson signs several pieces of legislation into law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed several pieces of legislation into law today.
On July 9, Parson put his signature on 11 bills, signing them into law, including two major criminal justice reform bills.
“As a former sheriff and law enforcement officer, I understand the challenges facing those working within the criminal justice system, and we have to do a better job,” Governor Parson said. “These bills bring bipartisan reform to Missouri’s criminal justice system while also promoting public safety and supporting our local prosecutors.”
HB 192 modifies provisions relating to the payment fines by offenders and modifies how commitment count minimum prison terms are calculated for specific nonviolent offenses.
Parson signed a bill relating veterans and public safety including HB 547, requiring each judicial circuit to establish a veterans’ treatment court. The bill also authorizes attorneys to divert criminal cases to a prosecution diversion program. This bill will allow for more support for Missouri’s prosecuting attorneys.
The signing of SB 1 removes certain offenses from the list of crimes where expungement is not currently available, including first-degree property damage, stealing, possession of a forging instrument and fraudulent use of a credit device or debit device.
Other bills signed include:
HB 243 - Release from Lease for Victims, which allows victims of certain crimes to be released from certain lease agreements if documentation is provided to the landlord.
SB 291 - Omnibus Public Safety (911), modifying provisions relating to emergency communication services.
HB 898 - “Back the Blue” License Plate, which establishes a special license plate supporting the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation.
SB 306 - Dependents of Military Members, modifying several provisions relating to education for members of military families.
SB 333 - Fire Protection Districts, which authorizes certain fire protection districts and municipalities to propose a sales tax for fire protection.
SB 12 - Service of Court Order Changes, modifying provisions relating to charges for the service of court orders.
SB 83 - Omnibus Court Proceedings, modifying provisions relating to the relocation of a child covered by a custody or visitation order.
SB 90 - Omnibus Employment Security, which modifies various provisions relating to employment security.
SCR 4 - Making the Kansas City Chiefs Missouri’s official NFL team.
HB 499 - Lyndon’s Law, authorizes the Missouri Department of Revenue to revoke the driver’s license of anyone who hits a highway or utility worker in a work zone or an emergency responder in an emergency zone.
