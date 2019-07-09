Michigan man arrested on Paducah, Ky. theft charges to be extradited to Kentucky

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Pontiac, Mich. man was arrested on theft charges in Paducah, Ky. on Saturday, July 6.
According to police, a store employee saw a man steal more than $600 in gift cards and merchandise from another store. An employee at a local pharmacy told police that three young men entered the store and used several credit/debit cards to buy gift cards. The employee thought is was suspicious to used several cards to pay and copied their Michigan license plate number.
On July 4, officers were called to Michael’s on U.S. Highway 60. An employee reported that three young men attempted to purchase gift cards with a Visa Debit Card that had no money on it. Once the cards were activated, they ran off with the cards and several other items.
They identified the owner of the vehicle as Darren Johnson, 20, of Pontiac Mich. A warrant was issued for his arrest, charging him with felony theft and authorities arrested him in Pontiac. He is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.
Paducah police have not yet identified the two men with him. Anyone with information about their identities or their whereabouts is asked to contact police at (270) 444-8550.
