Marshall Co., Ky. school shooting included in Secret Service annual report on mass attacks in public

MARSHALL COUNY, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center released its annual report on mass attacks in public spaces on Tuesday, July 9.
The study, Mass Attacks in Public Spaces, focused on 27 incidents between January and December 2018 in which three or more people were hurt and it was carried out in a public space.
This included the January 23 Marshall County High School shooting in which two students died and more were injured.
You can click here to read the full report.
According to the study, similar themes were seen in the behaviors and circumstances, and were not the result of a single cause or motive.
The study also found that early warning signs could be identified and that targeted violence is preventable if appropriate systems are in place to identify concerning behaviors, gather information to asses the risk of violence and utilize community resources to mitigate risk.
