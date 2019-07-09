Kansas City Chiefs become Missouri’s official NFL team

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed legislation on Tuesday, July 9 making the Kansas City Chiefs Missouri’s official NFL team.
The resolution was SCR 4.
“For over 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs have played an important role in the city and the state,” Governor Parson said. “Sports are a big part of Missouri’s heritage, and we are proud to have the Chiefs represent our great state in the NFL.”
Founder Lamar Hunt brought the franchise to Kansas City, Mo. from Dallas in 1963.
In addition to SCR 4, Gov. Parson signed HB 677, which modified provisions relating to some tourism infrastructure facilities.
The bill authorized funding for renovations to the Enterprise Center, home of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues, and extended existing funding for Arrowhead and Kauffman Stadiums.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.