The Heat Continues....

Be prepared for another very warm and humid day ahead. High temps reaching the low 90s for most with heat index values in the upper 90s to low triple digits by the afternoon. This morning will be mostly sunny with increasing cloud cover in southeast Missouri heading into the afternoon. Our western counties have the best chances of seeing isolated showers and storms today. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the main impacts.
Higher scattered thunderstorm chances across the entire Heartland increase heading into Wednesday. Most of these should stay below severe limits, but there still is a chance for a strong/severe storm to form. The hottest day be on Wednesday with heat index values 100 degrees+ across the entire Heartland. We will have drier air move in on Thursday and Friday.
-Lisa
