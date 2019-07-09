First Alert: Heat index to reach triple digits

(KFVS) - Hot and humid across the Heartland.
We’re seeing a lot of temperatures in the lower to mid-90s and heat index values in the 100s. A few isolated thunderstorms could be possible but will be few and far between. The threat with these storms would be heavy rain and lightning.
Temperatures will be very warm and muggy this evening with lows dropping into the middle 70s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with scattered storms during the afternoon. A few storms could produce gusty winds. High will reach the middle 90s and heat indexes in the 100s again.
The heat will remain until the end of the week, but slightly lower heat indexes.
We’re keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf of Mexico as well.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.