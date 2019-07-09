Cape Girardeau County businessman appointed to Southeast Mo. State University board

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced six appointments on Tuesday, July 9.
The appointments were to various boards, commissions and county office vacancies.
Among the appointments made by Gov. Parson was a Cape Girardeau County businessman.
Dennis Vinson, of Cape Girardeau, was appointed to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents.
According to Southeast Missouri State University, Vinson’s term on the Board of Regents is set to expire Jan. 1, 2023.
Vinson is the President and CEO of Signature Packaging and Paper, LLC in Jackson, Mo.
He currently serves as the Board Chair for the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Vinson served also previously served as a Board Member of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Jackson Chamber of Commerce.
