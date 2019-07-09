Amy McGrath announces Senate run against McConnell

By Jasmine Adams | July 9, 2019 at 6:54 AM CDT - Updated July 9 at 10:20 AM

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Retired US Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel and Kentucky native Amy McGrath has announced her run for U.S. Senate against incumbent Senator Mitch McConnell.

McGrath announced her intention to “Defeat Mitch. Defend Democracy” in a social media post.

The Letter

I’m running to replace Mitch McConnell in the U.S. Senate. Everything that’s wrong with Washington had to start somewhere—it started with him. He’s a career politician who’s been in the Senate for a lifetime, and all he has to show for it is a trail of corruption and obstruction. Health care, budgets, and the Supreme Court are his hostages, to be wielded as a weapon against anyone who dares to oppose him. I’m not a career politician. I’m a daughter, a mom, a wife, a retired Marine, and a fighter pilot. I know this is going to be a tough fight—Mitch literally invented modern negative campaigning—but I’m ready for it. Defeat Mitch. Defend Democracy. Join us: www.AmyMcGrath.com

Posted by Amy McGrath on Monday, July 8, 2019

Her campaign website says McGrath graduated from the US Naval Academy and became the first woman in the Marine Corps to fly a combat mission in an F/A-18 fighter jet.

McGrath currently lives in Georgetown, Kentucky, with her husband and three children.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.