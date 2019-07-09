Amy McGrath announces Senate run against McConnell

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Retired US Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel and Kentucky native Amy McGrath has announced her run for U.S. Senate against incumbent Senator Mitch McConnell.
McGrath announced her intention to “Defeat Mitch. Defend Democracy” in a social media post.
Her campaign website says McGrath graduated from the US Naval Academy and became the first woman in the Marine Corps to fly a combat mission in an F/A-18 fighter jet.
McGrath currently lives in Georgetown, Kentucky, with her husband and three children.
