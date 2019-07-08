19-year-old arrested for breaking into elementary school

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old from Paducah, Kentucky was arrested for burglary after authorities said he reportedly broke into an elementary school.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, a person at the Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary playground noticed a broken window and called 911.
Deputies arrived and checked out the area. Around five minutes later someone ran out of the rear entrance of the school.
A deputy spotted the suspect running through yards on Lakeview Drive and he was taken into custody.
The suspect was identified as Jae’don Blachard, 19. The sheriff’s office said Blanchard tried to steal several electronic items totaling over $1,000.
Two windows were broken, a desk and an outdoor storage box containing sports equipment was damaged as well.
Blanchard faces Burglary 3rd Degree Charges.
He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
