SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of aftershocks rattle California following two strong earthquakes last week.
With the Heartland settled on an active fault line, are you worried about earthquakes happening here?
Assistant Chief James McMillen with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety said If a large scale earthquake were to hit, his agency will rely heavily on SEMA and the state for resources. He said they are also trained.
McMillen said events like this is just a wake call for those who forget.
“Anytime you have a large-scale incident like that people look at the possibility of that incident happening in their hometown and if they are prepared for it and I think that’s natural," he said.
Mcmillen said if you have any questions in reference to earthquakes or training you can call the Sikeston Department of Public Safety for more information.
