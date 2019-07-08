What you need to know July 8

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, July 8.
Today it will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Lisa Michaels says the humid conditions will make it feel like the low to mid 90s across most of the Heartland.
There is a chance of isolated rain and storms this afternoon. The main impacts will be frequent lightning and heavy rain if they pop-up over an area.
There is a chance for scattered storms Tuesday, with higher chances of stronger storms on Wednesday as a cold front will move through during the afternoon and evening.
We should get a slight relief from the humid air heading into the end of the week due to drier air behind the front. We are also looking at a less rainy week!
- The Cape Girardeau Fire Department helped respond to three stranded motorists on a car on Route 146.
- A 19-year-old was arrested for burglary after authorities said he reportedly broke into an elementary school.
- Two people received serious injuries following a motorcycle crash in Muphysboro, Illinois.
- The Special Olympics held a softball Tournament in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, July 7.
A rooster, named Maurice, is on trial for noise pollution.
A man has been charged for tampering with Blue Bell ice cream. He’s suspected to copying a viral video.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.