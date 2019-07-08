Warm and Humid Morning

Today it will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Humid conditions will make it feel like the low to mid 90s across most of the Heartland. There is a chance of isolated rain/storms this afternoon. Main impacts will be frequent lightning and heavy rain if they pop-up over an area.
There is a chance for scattered storms Tuesday, with higher chances of stronger storms on Wednesday as a cold front will move through during the afternoon and evening. We should get a slight relief from the humid air heading into the end of the week due to drier air behind the front. We are also looking at a less rainy week! Finally!
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.