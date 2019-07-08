2 southern Ill. dams turn 50

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two southern Illinois dams turned 50 years old recently.
There are four dams near Vienna, Ill. that protect land in Johnson County through the USDA small watershed program. Two of them, Structure #8 and Structure #10, were designed and built in 1969 as part of the little Cache River watershed project.
According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service, both dams collect water from the area around Vienna and provide flood control, recreational opportunities, water supply and wildlife benefits.
They say Johnson County has received more than 7 inches of rain after a wet May, and estimates show this system of dams provided about $20,000 in benefits for the month, preventing flooding and damages that would have otherwise happened.
Structure #10 is a multi-purpose, municipal water supply and flood control structure. It’s sponsored by the City of Vienna.
Structure #8 is a flood water retarding structure and was originally sponsored by the Vienna Drainage District.
According to the NRCS, part of the original agreement signed with the federal government to pay for and build the dams required sponsors to maintain and fix any problems, so dams would work wand function properly.
They say the designed life expectancy for both structures was 50 years.
NRCS engineers just completed their final government inspect of both dams in spring 2019.
“I’m happy to report that both dams are in excellent shape,” NRCS area engineer David Webber said. “The sponsors have been doing a great job of maintenance over the years. Each dam currently has a few minor items that NRCS discussed with sponsors, but both dams are strong and have more life and protection to offer the people of Vienna and Johnson County.”
According to NRCS District Conservationist Rick Street, even though the formal agreement between NRCS and the sponsors expires this year, locals can still ask NRCS for technical assistance on the dams if they are interested.
Structure #10 still serves as the water supply reservoir for the City of Vienna.
Currently, more than 1,600 dams are listed on the National Inventory of Dams in Illinois. The NRCS said there are more dams in the state, but these are the ones that are large enough to be included on the inventory, have high or significant hazard potential, or both.
Between 1950 and 1969, 555 inventory dams were built in Illinois.
