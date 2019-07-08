Sheriff’s office investigating stolen truck in Reynolds Co.

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities are investigating after a truck was stolen in Reynolds County, Missouri.
It happened on Saturday, July 6 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the area of Route B and County Road 762.
The truck is described as a white two-door, 2003 Chevrolet 3500 flatbed with a 1,000 pound Mighty Feeder on the bed of the truck and a ranch hand bumper on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Jacob Garcia at 573-648-2491 or by email at jgarcia@reynoldscounty.mo.gov
