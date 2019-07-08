3 rescued after vehicle gets caught in floodwater on Rte. 146

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - -The Cape Girardeau Fire Department helped respond to three stranded motorists on a car on Route 146 around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.
The vehicle reportedly drove over barricades and ended up in ditch with floodwater on Route 146 eastbound in Alexander County. This is just across the bridge from Cape Girardeau.
The vehicle filled up with floodwater and the occupants were found sitting on hood safe
The Alexander Co. Illinois sheriff’s office and Ill. National Guard came with a jon boat to rescue the stranded motorists.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.