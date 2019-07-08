Police: Man strikes girlfriend with vape after she doesn’t answer phone calls

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man and woman are in custody after a reported stabbing on Saturday, July 6.
Union City Police said around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a possible stabbing at Baptist Memorial Hospital.
When they arrived, officers said they found victim Prema Terry who said her live-in boyfriend Stevie Hill got irate with her for not answering his phone calls earlier that day.
Police said Hill grabbed Terry by the shirt when she attempted to leave after he told her to get out of the residence.
Hill then struck Terry on the left side of the head with a vape smoking instrument.
Police said Terry had visible injuries to her head, neck and arm.
The victim’s daughter called police and took her to hospital.
Hill was arrested fro aggravated assault and transported to Obion County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.