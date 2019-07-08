Mt. Vernon Police investigating vehicle break-ins and remind residents to lock their doors

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Mount Vernon Police are investigating several vehicle burglaries in the Summersville area during the week of July 1.
Police are reminding all residents to lock their vehicles and make sure that no valuables are left inside. Also, report any suspicious activity to police.
Anyone with information related to these burglaries is asked to contact the Mt Vernon Police Department at (618) 242-2131 or Jefferson County Crimestoppers at (618) 242-8477. You may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
