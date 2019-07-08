Mo. State Highway Patrol reports Fourth of July weekend statistics

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 12 traffic deaths and three drownings in the state over the Fourth of July weekend.
Of the 12 traffic deaths, two crashes happened in the Heartland on Saturday, July 6.
Troopers say Leslie W. Bullow, 69, of Clarkton, died when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road, returned to the road, he overcorrected and the vehicle overturned. It happened in Dunklin County on Missouri Highway 25 north of Clarkton.
The Highway Patrol reported he was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
Also on Saturday, an 11-year-old boy died when the vehicle he was in went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned before coming to a stop in the median. This happened in Perry County on I-55 south of Missouri Route M.
The driver and five other passengers were also injured.
Of the three people who drowned in Missouri, one was from Dexter.
According to the Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Barbara R. Reese, of Dexter, drowned while swimming in the St. Francis River on July 7. She reportedly went under and never resurfaced.
