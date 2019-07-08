Man arrested for tire theft in Graves County, Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man has been arrested on theft charges.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:40 p.m. on July 7 deputies responded to a theft call on Carrico Road. The victim said he had several rims and tires stolen valued more than $3,000.
Deputies then went to an address in the Dublin area where that found a vehicle matching the victim’s description. They found James Thomas, 35, of Mayfield, Ky., who had already installed a stolen set of tires on his truck.
Some of the wheels and tires were still missing. Thomas confessed to taking the tires on his truck and he was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.
Deputies continued their search and found a small amount of marijuana.
Thomas was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking over $500 and Possession of Marijuana.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the still missing wheels and tires is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 247-4501.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.