Ladies only concealed carry class at RLC

INA, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s a different kind of girls night out at Rend Lake College’s Ladies Only Concealed Carry class in the fall.
The two-day program is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, November 16-17.
The class will meet instructor Ron Meek in the Mark S. Kern Applied Science, Room 102, on the Ina campus.
For the first day, participants will prepare to get on the range with a firearms safety and marksmanship lecture, focusing on safety, the principles of marksmanship, loading and unloading, cleaning and state and federal laws relating to firearms and force.
Organizers say firearms and ammunition should not be brought to this class.
Day two will include the live fire practice and qualification on the RLC Shooting Range, plus additional classroom discussions regarding interaction with law enforcement, recognition of risk factors and situational awareness, identification of threats and education about range rules and procedures. Participants should bring their gun with 100 rounds of ammunition to be inspected by course instructors.
To qualify for the Illinois permit, participants must complete 30 rounds at 5, 7 and 10 yards with at least 70 percent accuracy. A qualifying shot consists of a shot inside the 7 ring of a B-27 target.
Participants who complete RLC’s Concealed Carry training course are eligible to apply for Illinois and Florida Concealed Weapons licenses.
A valid FOID card and a driver’s license must be brought to class. Students must attend the entire 16 hours of training, no exemptions will be given. Participants must be at least 21 years old.
The cost of the training is $150 for in-state residents and $200 for out-of-state residents.
For more information on registering, you can call RLC’s community and Corporate Education Division at 618-437-5321, ext. 1714. Pre-registration may be done in person, via phone call or by emailing commcorped@rlc.edu.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.