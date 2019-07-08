Ky. State Police looking for non-compliant sex offender

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is looking for a non-compliant sex offender.
Eddie J. Jones, 52, is wanted for being non-compliant with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
According to troopers, he was last known to live in Paducah, but has not verified his address since early 2019.
Jones has an active warrant for failure to comply with the registry, which is a Class D Felony.
Anyone with information on Jones’ current location is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721. Callers main remain anonymous.
