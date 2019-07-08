Ill. police say cost of minor traffic violations is going up

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The cost of traffic violations is increasing for Illinois drivers.
According to several police departments across the state, prices for minor violations are getting higher.
This is due to a recent act in Springfield. The new prices start Monday, July 1.
Minor traffic violations may include:
- Speeding
- Distracted driving
- Driving without a license
- Seat belt violations
- Invalid vehicle registration
- Changing lanes without signaling
- Defective eindshield
- Failure to reduce speed
- Failure to obey a stop sign
- Improper turn signal
- Improper passing
These costs as well as others will cost $164. For anyone challenging a ticket in court or asking for supervision will have to pay a minimum of $251.
Police said if a violator wants to add Traffic Safety School as a component of their ticket, the price will go up to $210, if paid prior to a court date.
Driving without insurance will cost $625, and Scott’s Law violations will run $500 according to police.
