Ill. police say cost of minor traffic violations is going up

By Jasmine Adams | July 8, 2019 at 9:14 AM CDT - Updated July 8 at 12:22 PM

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The cost of traffic violations is increasing for Illinois drivers.

According to several police departments across the state, prices for minor violations are getting higher.

This is due to a recent act in Springfield. The new prices start Monday, July 1.

Minor traffic violations may include:

  • Speeding
  • Distracted driving
  • Driving without a license
  • Seat belt violations
  • Invalid vehicle registration
  • Changing lanes without signaling
  • Defective eindshield
  • Failure to reduce speed
  • Failure to obey a stop sign
  • Improper turn signal
  • Improper passing

These costs as well as others will cost $164. For anyone challenging a ticket in court or asking for supervision will have to pay a minimum of $251.

Police said if a violator wants to add Traffic Safety School as a component of their ticket, the price will go up to $210, if paid prior to a court date.

Driving without insurance will cost $625, and Scott’s Law violations will run $500 according to police.

