First Alert: Hot and humid, chance of storms

By Jasmine Adams | July 8, 2019 at 4:33 AM CDT - Updated July 8 at 10:42 PM

(KFVS) - The heat is on.

Most of the area will be hitting or close to hitting the 90s with feels like numbers near 100 this afternoon.

There could be a few showers or thunderstorms this evening, but most of the area will be dry.

There will be a better chance of rain and thunderstorm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

We should get a slight relief from the humid air heading into the end of the week due to drier air behind the front. We are also looking at a less rainy week!

