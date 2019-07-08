First Alert: Hot and humid, chance of storms

(KFVS) - The heat is on.
Most of the area will be hitting or close to hitting the 90s with feels like numbers near 100 this afternoon.
There could be a few showers or thunderstorms this evening, but most of the area will be dry.
There will be a better chance of rain and thunderstorm on Tuesday and Wednesday.
We should get a slight relief from the humid air heading into the end of the week due to drier air behind the front. We are also looking at a less rainy week!
