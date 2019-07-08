East Cape Girardeau homes sinking into ground

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - As floodwater swallows East Cape Girardeau, homeowners are facing a new challenge.
“It’s very scary," said Betty Shepard.
Shepard has lived in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois for nearly 50 years. She moved out of her home a few weeks ago as the water started rising around town.
“You think of all those childhood memories. Father, mother, sisters, brothers. That’s the first thing that comes to your mind. Not material things,” she said.
She checks on her house every so often. This visit was the first time she saw her foundation falling into the ground.
“You’re in shock. You really don’t know. It’s a minute by minute issue,” she said.
The soil is so saturated that her home was sinking with it.
“I don’t feel comfortable so I will not be staying here,” she said.
Shepard was not alone. East Cape Girardeau Village Trustee Jason Tubbs said East Cape Baptist Church wasn’t holding up either. Its ceiling and foundation’s cracked.
But Illinois National Guard members keep sandbagging, trying to stop this from happening to more residents.
“Everybody’s helping everybody. Thank goodness for our National Guard who has helped us. They have literally saved our village," said Shepard.
