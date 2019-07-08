Confederate Railroad removed from Du Quoin Fair lineup

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The country rock-southern rock band Confederate Railroad has been removed from the 2019 Du Quoin State Fair grandstand lineup.
In a released statement, the Illinois Department of Agriculture said, “While every artist has a right to expression, we believe this decision is in the best interest of serving all the people of our state.”
The Illinois Dept. of Ag. would not comment on if the name of the band was the reason it was pulled from the scheduled entertainment.
Confederate Railroad had been announced in June to perform Tuesday, August 27 along with Shenandoah with Restless Heart.
Some country music artists reacted to the decision.
Joe Bonsall, a member of the Oak Ridge Boys, also tweeted. He said he has played the Du Quoin State Fair many times over the decades, but said, “...canceling Confederate Railroad just because their name is Confederate Railroad is a crock of crap. These are good men singing good songs...God please help us all..."
According to Confederate Railroad’s Facebook page, the band will be performing at multiple fairs nationwide throughout the summer and fall, including the Hardin County Fair in Glendale, Kentucky on Tuesday, July 9.
Confederate Railroad is known for the following songs: “Queen of Memphis”, “When You Leave That Way You Can Never Go Back”, “Trashy Women" and “She Never Cried”.
For many on social media, the news of the cancellation is not rubbing them the right way. Many echo the kind of concern Daniels shows, saying this move is too politically correct.
On the DuQuoin State Fair Facebook page, most recent posts are riddled with angry comments, some going as far as boycotting the entire fair.
For many businesses in DuQuoin, the State Fair is one of the biggest business boosters of the year.
Dilip Patel is a manager at the Super 8 just down the road from the State Fairgrounds. He says he’s not the biggest country music fan, but doesn’t have a huge problem with the name of the band. However, he doesn’t like the idea of people boycotting just because one band was cancelled.
“We always wait for the DuQuoin Fair because it’s always busy and it brings a lot of business at all the hotels and in the town,” he said, “if we boycott like that, it’s going to impact everyone in the business.”
While Patel remains fairly neutral on the cancellation, he would like to see the State Fair do something to make the patrons happy so the resulting business in town isn’t affected.
“If it’s canceled, they should replace another one or bring back the same one,” he said, “or do something else that’s going to bring people into town.”
Click here for the rest of the lineup of the 2019 Du Quoins State Fair grandstand lineup.
