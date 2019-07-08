2 airlifted to hospitals after motorcycle crash in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO ,Ill. (KFVS) - Two people received serious injuries following a motorcycle crash in Muphysboro, Illinois on Sunday, July 7.
It happened at the intersection of Jenkins Road and McLaughland Road around 6:30 p.m. according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies learned the motorcycle was on McLaughland Rd. northbound at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control on a turn and the motorcycle left the road hitting a nearby building.
Clyde Dobyns, 47 and Scott Dobyns, 45, were both seriously injured and flown by medical helicopter to regional hospitals.
It’s not clear who was driving the motorcycle, according to the sheriff’s office. Charges are pending.
