Water still rising in East Cape Girardeau, hope on horizon

“To say it’s devastating is putting it mildly,” Village of East Cape Girardeau Trustee Jason Tubbs said. “To watch our people to have no other option but to boat or wade out of their home, to get to work and back and forth, and some people floated groceries in, it’s just crushes your spirit. But at the same time, with that being said, everybody in town and everybody in our surrounding areas rally together to get things here.”