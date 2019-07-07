U.S. Coast Guard responds to three sinking vessels on Illinois River

HARDIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to three vessels that sunk on the Illinois River near Hardin, Illinois, Sunday, July 7.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Section of the upper Mississippi River received word that three tugboats that were tied together were taking on water at the 21-mile marker on the Illinois River. The sinking tugboats are holding approximately 4,850 gallons of diesel and oil.
Measures were being taken to minimize potential environmental impact.
Officials conducted an eleven-mile shoreline assessment and oversaw 1,500 feet of oil and fuel absorbing boom deployment to create a collection point to contain any discharge.
“While ensuring responder safety is always paramount, minimizing any potential environmental impact is a clear goal of the salvage effort,” said Capt. Scott Stoermer, commander of Sector Upper Mississippi River. “I am encouraged by the committed effort of the vessels’ owner.”
This sinking is considered a major marine casualty and is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.